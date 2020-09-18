Lucile Harris Hamilton
Columbia - Lucile Harris Hamilton, 99, homemaker, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence in Columbia.
Born June 16, 1921 in Anderson, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Marie and Llewellyn Harris. She was the oldest of eight siblings of which six preceded her in death. She is survived by her youngest sister, Alice (Charles) Davis of Anderson, South Carolina.
In addition to her six siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband of 80 years, Raymond Hamilton on June 12, 2017. Lucile was an avid golfer and had very fond memories of those days. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a voracious reader. She was a lifelong member of the First Methodist Church of Columbia.
She is survived by her children, Elenor (John) Maxheim, Ray (Linda) Hamilton, Jr., and Sandra (Tom) Reidy; grandchildren, Gaye Young, Merrily (Jack) Calhoun, Angie (Jon) Pahleteg, and Boyd Hart; step grandchildren, Shannon Reidy, Joseph Reidy, and Bridget Herrman; six great grandchildren; five step great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers and friends who were with Lucile during her last years.
A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Lee Stevenson officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Churchyard. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. The family suggests everyone attending the visitation and memorial service to adhere to the CDC guidelines on social distancing and facial coverings are required. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church, 222 West 7th Street, Columbia, Tennessee 38401.