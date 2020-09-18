1/1
Lucile Harris Hamilton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucile's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucile Harris Hamilton
Columbia - Lucile Harris Hamilton, 99, homemaker, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her residence in Columbia.
Born June 16, 1921 in Anderson, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Marie and Llewellyn Harris. She was the oldest of eight siblings of which six preceded her in death. She is survived by her youngest sister, Alice (Charles) Davis of Anderson, South Carolina.
In addition to her six siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband of 80 years, Raymond Hamilton on June 12, 2017. Lucile was an avid golfer and had very fond memories of those days. She enjoyed playing bridge and was a voracious reader. She was a lifelong member of the First Methodist Church of Columbia.
She is survived by her children, Elenor (John) Maxheim, Ray (Linda) Hamilton, Jr., and Sandra (Tom) Reidy; grandchildren, Gaye Young, Merrily (Jack) Calhoun, Angie (Jon) Pahleteg, and Boyd Hart; step grandchildren, Shannon Reidy, Joseph Reidy, and Bridget Herrman; six great grandchildren; five step great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers and friends who were with Lucile during her last years.
A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Lee Stevenson officiating. Burial will follow in St. John's Churchyard. The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 3:00 P.M. – 5:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. The family suggests everyone attending the visitation and memorial service to adhere to the CDC guidelines on social distancing and facial coverings are required. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church, 222 West 7th Street, Columbia, Tennessee 38401.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved