Columbia - Maddox Moore, twelve-year-old son of Landon and Heather Spires Moore, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Derek Hunter officiating. Entombment will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Due to Covid 19 concerns, the family requests that anyone who is attending the visitation or funeral service please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Mask are provided by the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on December 11, 2007 in Columbia, Maddox was the son of Landon & Heather Spires Moore. He was in the 7th grade at E.A. Cox Middle School where his favorite subject was History. He enjoyed walking his dog, Ellie. He loved swimming, playing video games with his dad, camping with his grandparents and spending time with his cousins.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Chaz Moore; paternal grandparents: Phillip & Debbie Moore; maternal grandparents: Charlie & Martha Spires; great grandmothers: Hortense Spires and Jo Nell Butler; uncles: Derrick (Jaqueline) Spires, Phillip (Jessica) Moore; aunts: Karie (Robert) Adair, Amy (James) Pratt; and several cousins.
Pallbearers will be: Derrick Spires, Phillip Moore, James Pratt, Robert Adair, Benji Barnett, and Caleb Barnett.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline please write the check to Vibrant Emotional Health, Attention: Development, 50 Broadway, Fl 19, New York, NY 10004 or to his Go Fund Me Account online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/26qj6k-support-for-moore-family
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.


Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
