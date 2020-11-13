Mae Katherine Neeley

Mae Katherine Neeley was born on February 21, 1934 to the late Henry Stanley Neely and Claudia Duncan Neeley. She passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 86. She had lived on Swan Creek most of her life and worked as a rural mail carrier. She was a member of the Salem Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Annie Brown Farais, and Bernice Marie Proffit; brothers, Grover Tom Neeley, Lee Edward Neeley, Sherman Neeley, Ivan Cecil Neeley, Parley Neeley, and Warner Dayton Neeley. Of her brothers and sisters, she was the youngest.

Ms. Neeley is survived by one brother, Dee Cee Neeley of Columbia, TN; nieces, Pam Nolen (Rickey) of Columbia, TN and Nancy Reardon (Bruce) of Lorain, OH; nephews, Mike Farais of Lorain, OH and Rick Neeley of Columbia, TN; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A graveside service will be held for Mae Katherine Neeley on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 1:00 PM in the Palestine Cemetery in Hohenwald, TN.



