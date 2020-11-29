Marcus Ray Pinkelton
Goodlettsville - Marcus Ray Pinkelton, 77, retired Chief Petty Officer of the United States Navy, died Tuesday November 24, 2020 at his residence in Goodlettsville.
A graveside service will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 P.M. in Lynnwood Cemetery in Lynnville with Eddie Rogers officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Born May 5, 1943 in Columbia, Tennessee, he was the son of the late John Mark Pinkelton and the late Bertie Mae Sandlin Pinkelton. Mr. Pinkelton graduated from New York State and went on to serve as a Seabee in the United States Navy. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and continued working as an electrician after his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Claire "Peggy" Smith Pinkelton, who he married in 1995; daughter, Tina Michelle (James Michael) Dunn of Fairview; step-daughter, Jennifer Paige (Charles Douglas) Caldwell of Panama City Beach, FL; step-son, Jack (Jennifer Murphy) Blair of Naperville, IL; granddaughter, Cameryn Elizabeth Dunn; step-grandsons, Blake Mitchell Caldwell, Chase Miller Caldwell, Cody Miles Caldwell, and Dax Murphy Blair; and step-granddaughters, Tanner Murphy Blair and Juno Murphy Blair.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Roy Pinkelton.