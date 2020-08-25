1/1
Margaret Anderson Rochelle
1926 - 2020
Margaret Anderson Rochelle
Margaret Anderson Rochelle, 93, retired employee of Porter Walker Hardware and a former greeter at Wal-Mart, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Life Care Center of Columbia.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 11:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Byrd Broyles and Reverend Bill Rolman officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
The family suggests memorials to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214 or the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Born September 14, 1926 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Moncy Anderson and the late Mary Thelma Stockard Anderson. On June 26, 1952, she married James H. Rochelle who preceded her in death January 24, 1999. Mrs. Rochelle was an avid sportswoman, she enjoyed bowling and was part of several leagues, was a diehard Atlanta Braves fan, and loved watching any and all sports. She and her late husband loved to fish and in fact she asked to go to Swan Creek a few months ago, which she wasn't able.
Margaret lived a wonderful and blessed life. She was loved by her family more than life itself. For the past four years, Margaret, affectionately known as G.G. lived at Life Care Center of Columbia. She made many friends and was very much loved. Mrs. Rochelle was a member of Pleasant Mount Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Margaret loved her church and The Lord.
Survivors include her children, James "Jimmy" (Pam Yeager) Rochelle; Rebecca Rochelle (Richard) Rushing; Timothy (Brenda Andrews) Rochelle; George Rhodes Rochelle; grandchildren, Kimberly Rochelle (Billy) Grigsby; James "Jamie" (Shawn Lemon) Rochelle; Brandon (Jennifer Burton) Rochelle; Brian Rochelle; Ricky (Michelle King) Rushing; Sarah Rochelle; Mary Susan Rushing (Mike) Campbell; Clara Rochelle; Cherokee Rochelle; nineteen great grandchildren; sister, Robbie Nell Anderson; sisters-in-law, Elise Anderson; Patricia Anderson; Elsie Rochelle; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Joseph Brent Rochelle; brothers, Richard Glynn Anderson; Lynn Anderson; Billy Anderson; and sisters, Mary Jo Kerr.
Active pallbearers will be Jamie Rochelle, Ricky Rushing, Brian Rochelle, Brandon Rochelle, Mike Campbell, and Billy Grigsby. Honorary pallbearers include members of Pleasant Mount Cumberland Presbyterian Church and the North Wing Staff at Life Care Center of Columbia.

Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
AUG
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
AUG
28
Burial
Polk Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
