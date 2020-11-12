Margaret Anne "Mary" Norman
"Mary" Margaret Anne Marche Norman, 84, passed away peacefully at home, on November 12, 2020. She was born on December 3, 1935 to her parents, Angus J. Marche and Clementine Young Marche in Port au Port, Newfoundland Canada.
Mary came to Tennessee in August of 1959 from Newfoundland, Canada with her husband and child. One of her proudest moments is when she became a naturalized citizen.
She enjoyed meeting with her Home Demonstration Club as a young wife. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and cook. She loved to cook and host large family gatherings. She loved her Tennessee family as her own and they loved her as their own. Her claim to fame was her Christmas dinner menu being published in the Mt. Pleasant Record and published in The Phosphate Museum Calendar.
She loved playing BINGO and her BINGO buddies were her lifelong friends. She loved her summer trips with her best friend Frida Parish and they enjoyed many Newfoundland adventures together.
Mary dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. Her house was always full of children and she loved that! She opened her heart and home to many children. This brought her great joy! She enjoyed watching Austin City Limits and musical programs on PBS with her late husband.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy "Blackie" Norman and her grandson, Gaylon.
Mary leaves behind three daughters: Barbara Hinson, Brenda Richardson, and Beverley Green (Jay); grandchildren: Lauren Norman, Kaleb Hinson, Kameron Hinson, Hays Richardson (Justine), Mary Kelsey Green, and John Carter Green (Paige), and her special son, John Edwards; great-grandchildren: Hiram Hays Richardson and Finley Reese Green.
Her family will be receiving friends at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Service for Mary will be held on Monday, November 16th starting at 2 p.m. with Derek Boyd officiating. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to service. She will be laid to rest at Polk Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers: Kaleb Hinson, Kameron Hinson, Hays Richardson, John Carter Green, Daniel Behnke, and Alexander Vest.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com
.