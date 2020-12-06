Margaret Ruth Callihan Prince
Columbia - Margaret Ruth Callihan Prince age 100 years, a resident of Morning Pointe of Columbia for the last 10 ½ years, died on December 5, 2020 at her residence.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:30 P.M. at Polk Memorial Gardens with Reverend Wilson Henderson and Reverend Bobby McCord officiating. Visitation with the family will be held Wednesday at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. The family request those attending the services to follow CDC guidelines on social distancing and facial coverings are required.
The family suggests memorials in Margaret Ruth's memory to Highland Park Baptist Church, 1800 Highland Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born on May 16, 1920 in Doddridge County, West Virginia, Margaret Ruth was the daughter of the late William Callihan and the late Martha Smith Callihan. She celebrated her 100th birthday on May 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and her seven siblings. Margaret was the youngest of the four brothers and three sisters. Her brothers, William Edward Callihan, Alphie Callihan, Gus Callihan, Jacob Callihan; sisters, Elsie C. Fultz, Beatrice Callihan, and Leona C. Zinn all lived in West Virginia. She was also preceded in death by a special niece, Billie Hill of West Virginia.
Margaret Ruth married William Edward Prince on April 10, 1943 in Niagara Falls, New York. They were married for 52 years until he died on February 9, 1995.
Margaret Ruth had many vocations. During WWII, she was employed by Dupont in Hanford, Washington as one of the original "Rosie the Riveters." She worked on components of the atomic bomb but no one in her company was allowed to know what they were building. After moving to Tennessee in 1952, she worked in the cosmetic field. She took a job at a shirt factory for a while but formed her real interest in insurance. She worked for Mutual Saving and retired from there after 14 years.
Margaret Ruth had a broad range of interest. She loved being with family and friends. She was a member of the Eastern Star Chapter #287 of Columbia where she served as Worthy Matron four times. She was about to serve her fifth time when she became sick and could not participate. She was a member of the Kiwanis, Golden K, and the Maury County Historical Society. She served as a Maury Regional Hospital Volunteer for many years attaining the status of Super Star for working over 1,000 hours in one year.
Always busy with some project, she enjoyed taking care of her flowers, her home, going to auctions, and yard sales. She delighted in bringing old things "back to life." After her move to assisted living, she spent her time going through boxes of mementoes. She had acquired from her many trips. She was known for never throwing anything away. She participated in all activities at Morning Pointe and especially loved to play Bingo and Dominos. She was a great believer in exercise and led the residents every morning in their stretches until earlier this year when her heart declined.
Margaret Ruth was a longtime member of Highland Park Baptist Church, where she served for many years as a Sunday School teacher. At the time of her death, she was the oldest member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She was a member of the Sunshine Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Betty Clark and Sammie Ledford; as well as several nieces and nephews, including special great nephew, Marty Zinn and his wife Carol of North Carolina. During the late ten years, her niece, Judy Cole has helped with her affairs.
She was especially close to her nephews, Fred Zinn, Bud Zinn, and Roger Zinn of West Virginia; and niece, Jean Powell of West Virginia. She never had children of her own but was always special to her nieces and nephews including her great niece, Kim Patterson.
Pallbearers will be great nephews, Tim Zinn of Pittsburg, Marty Zinn of North Carolina, nephews, Bobby Prince, Pat Prince, Mike Prince, Dwight Ledford all of Columbia, and David Ledford of Kingsport, Tennessee. Honorary pallbearers include The Sunshine Sunday School Class, Francine and Mike Green, Georgia McCaleb, Bobbie Kelley, Taylor Sneed, Bridget Birger, and Katie Stokes.
The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Morning Pointe Assisted Living and Hospice Compassus for their excellent care during the last chapter of Margaret Ruth's life.