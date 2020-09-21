1/1
Marguerite Hooten Porter
Marguerite Hooten Porter
Columbia - Marguerite Hooten Porter, resident of The Bridge in Columbia and former longtime resident of the Carter's Creek community, returned to her Heavenly Father on September 19, 2020. Born on July 1, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Spivey Hooten and Anna Winchester Hooten.
Marguerite was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was married for 70 years to the late Jeff Porter. She worked for a number of years at Spring Hill High School as a librarian's aid. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved working with her patio flowers. She was a member of the Stitching Club of the Bridge and in earlier years, Neapolis Home Demonstration Club. She was a long time member of West 7th Street Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by her husband: Jeff Porter; sister: Dorothy Baxter; brothers: Willie B. Hooten, and Robert Hooten.
She is survived by; son: Dr. Fred Porter (Kathie); daughter: Diane Porter Campbell; three granddaughters: Natalie Porter Thomas (John), Amy Porter Schwartz (Jon David), and Nicole Stevenson (Jamie); seven great grandchildren: John Allen Thomas, Daniel Thomas, Nathan Thomas, Matthew Thomas, Abigal Schwartz, Lane Schwartz, and Kinzler Gillmore; several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at Polk Memorial Gardens on Wednesday September 23rd at 11:00 a.m. Masks are suggested for those attending per family request.
Special thanks to the medical staff of Maury Regional Medical Center, Wayne Medical Center, and staff of the Bridge.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to West 7th Street Church of Christ, Graymere Church of Christ mission fund, and Columbia Academy.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be offered online at www.williamsfh.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
