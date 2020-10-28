1/1
Marian Jeanne (Ligon) Roberts
{ "" }
Marian Jeanne Roberts (Ligon)
Mrs. Marian Jeanne Roberts (Ligon) died on October 21st in Fort Collins, Colorado at the age of 80.
She is survived by her son, Walter Ray Roberts Jr. of Roseville, California, her daughter, Jennifer Boxberger (Roberts) of Fort Collins, Colorado and her sister, Donna Gregg (Ligon) of Fort Mill, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guilford Hamilton Slaughter Ligon and Dorothy Ligon (Wiggs) of Mount Pleasant Tennessee as well as her husband, Walter Ray Roberts.
Marian was born in Nashville, Tennessee on March 27, 1940 to Dorothy Ligon and Guilford Hamilton Slaughter Ligon. Marian held an advanced degree in mathematics during which she met then married her only husband, Walter Ray Roberts. Marian was proud of her career as an engineer first with Litton Guidance and Control Systems and then Northrop Grumman.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncrest Hospice in care of Bohlender Funeral Chapel, 121 W. Olive, Fort Collins, CO 80524.
Friends may send condolences to the family at bohlenderfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bohlender Funeral Chapel
121 W. Olive Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
(970) 482-4244
