Marie Hardison Oswalt

Marie Hardison Oswalt, 99, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 while under the care of NHC- Maury Regional Transitional Care Center and Caris Healthcare (Hospice Services). She is the wife of the late Lee Baskin Oswalt and had lived at the Bridge Assisted Living Facility for the last 13 years.

Funeral services will be conducted at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Jeremy Butt officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Oswalt was born in Columbia on May 17, 1921. She was a member of the Columbia Central High School's graduating class of 1940. She attended West 7th Church of Christ as a child, and has also been a member there for the last 13 years of her life. She and her husband attended Graymere Church of Christ for almost 24 years. She loved her church families at both West 7th and Graymere.

Mrs. Oswalt met her husband on a tennis court when he was an instructor for Columbia Military Academy. They lived on the campus until Pearl Harbor when Mr. Oswalt joined the United State Navy. They lived in Tennessee, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Alabama. They enjoyed traveling, tennis, golf, bridge, and entertaining.

Mrs. Oswalt was a regular at the nightly games of Sequence at the Bridge where she lived for the last 13 years. She was known for her expertise in growing African Violets and walked regularly until right before her death.

The Maury County native grew up in Riverside and was the daughter of the late Bessie and Erwin Hardison. She was preceded in death by her brother, Colonel Erwin (Marguerite) Hardison, Jr., and her sister, Mrs. Sarah (Gary) Davis.

She is survived by her two sons, Lee Hardison Oswalt, and retired Lieutenant Colonel Joel (Paula) Oswalt both of Columbia. Active pallbearers will include Erwin "Buddy" Hardison, David Hardison, Dan Hardison, Ron Davis, Mike Kesler, Dwaine Beck, Dr. Kent Pardon, Dr. James Thomas, Brian Oakely, Zach Whitworth, Ken Jackson, and Barry Weaver. Honorary pallbearers will include Jane Wells, Nina Hausmann, Pat Hill, Shirley Oakley, Shirley Adams, Faye Jackson, Abby Whitworth, and all employees of the Bridge.

Donations may be made in Mrs. Oswalt's memory to the West 7th Street Church of Christ, 405 West 7th Street, Columbia, Tennessee 38401 or the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort Inc., P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, Tennessee 37222-1180.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store