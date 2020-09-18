1/1
Marie Hardison Oswalt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie Hardison Oswalt
Marie Hardison Oswalt, 99, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 while under the care of NHC- Maury Regional Transitional Care Center and Caris Healthcare (Hospice Services). She is the wife of the late Lee Baskin Oswalt and had lived at the Bridge Assisted Living Facility for the last 13 years.
Funeral services will be conducted at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Jeremy Butt officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held from 9:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Oswalt was born in Columbia on May 17, 1921. She was a member of the Columbia Central High School's graduating class of 1940. She attended West 7th Church of Christ as a child, and has also been a member there for the last 13 years of her life. She and her husband attended Graymere Church of Christ for almost 24 years. She loved her church families at both West 7th and Graymere.
Mrs. Oswalt met her husband on a tennis court when he was an instructor for Columbia Military Academy. They lived on the campus until Pearl Harbor when Mr. Oswalt joined the United State Navy. They lived in Tennessee, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Alabama. They enjoyed traveling, tennis, golf, bridge, and entertaining.
Mrs. Oswalt was a regular at the nightly games of Sequence at the Bridge where she lived for the last 13 years. She was known for her expertise in growing African Violets and walked regularly until right before her death.
The Maury County native grew up in Riverside and was the daughter of the late Bessie and Erwin Hardison. She was preceded in death by her brother, Colonel Erwin (Marguerite) Hardison, Jr., and her sister, Mrs. Sarah (Gary) Davis.
She is survived by her two sons, Lee Hardison Oswalt, and retired Lieutenant Colonel Joel (Paula) Oswalt both of Columbia. Active pallbearers will include Erwin "Buddy" Hardison, David Hardison, Dan Hardison, Ron Davis, Mike Kesler, Dwaine Beck, Dr. Kent Pardon, Dr. James Thomas, Brian Oakely, Zach Whitworth, Ken Jackson, and Barry Weaver. Honorary pallbearers will include Jane Wells, Nina Hausmann, Pat Hill, Shirley Oakley, Shirley Adams, Faye Jackson, Abby Whitworth, and all employees of the Bridge.
Donations may be made in Mrs. Oswalt's memory to the West 7th Street Church of Christ, 405 West 7th Street, Columbia, Tennessee 38401 or the Church of Christ Disaster Relief Effort Inc., P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, Tennessee 37222-1180.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved