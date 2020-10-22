Mark Brasure
Culleoka - Mr. Mark Alan Brasure, age 60, husband of Dori Brasure and a resident of Culleoka, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Thomas West Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3PM at The Connection Church: 291 Wayne Street, Columbia, TN with Eric Nichols officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. A visitation will also be held on Sunday from 2-3PM at the church. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on December 4, 1959 in Wilmington, Delaware, Mark was the son of the late Harrison Brasure and the late Nancy Brasure. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and attended Thompson Station Church and The Connection Church. Mark graduated from Columbia State Community College in December of 2014. He loved golfing, watching old movies, cooking and barbecuing, and playing board games with his family. He and his daughter had plans of growing a garden together.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Lisa (Claudio) Timis of Spring Hill, Eric Brasure of Washington; brothers: Guy, Daniel, Harry, Darcy Brasure all of Delaware; and sister, Rebecca Brasure of Delaware. He was loved by many nieces, nephews and friends.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website:
