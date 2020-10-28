Marshall Wayne Dodson
Marshall Wayne "Buddy or Muscles" Dodson, 76, retired fork lift driver for Inter-City Products, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his residence in Columbia.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Brother Herb Helton officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Mount Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Friday from 11:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Born November 13, 1943 in Maury County, he was the son of the late Claude Dodson and the late Lura Uzzell Dodson. On June 23, 1965, he married Myrna Joyce Young Dodson who preceded him in death September 12, 2020. Mr. Dodson was an avid pool player and enjoyed playing in tournaments. He was a member of Open Door Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Tammy Dodson, Tina Dodson Ravelli both of Columbia; son, Anthony Dodson of Mt. Pleasant; brothers, Kenny Dodson of Santa Fe; Wendell Ray (Joyce) Dodson of Columbia; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and special dog, Sugar Foot.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Pamela Faye Fox and Elizabeth Sue Fralix.
Active pallbearers will be Johnny Graham, Patrick Armstrong, Tracey Sealey, Sam Rowland, Dewayne Adams, and Derick Young. Honorary pallbearers include Donnie Chatman, John Paul, Justin Schaller, Mike Johnson, and Robert Mooningham.