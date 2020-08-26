1/1
Martha Frankie Hulin Harris
Martha Frankie Hulin Harris, 99, retired hairdresser, died Monday, August 24, 2020 at Courtyard at the Seasons in Cincinnati, Ohio.
No services are scheduled at this time. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family suggests memorials to any local food bank. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born January 10, 1921 in Hardin County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late John Ashley Hulin and the late Martha Jane Harbin Hulin. On November 16, 1946, she married Harley Harris who preceded her in death January 27, 1977. Mrs. Harris, along with her sisters, founded The Three Sister's Styling Salon in the 1960s. She later worked at the Beauty Clinic, and took care of clients well into her 80s. Frankie's independence and strong will were unmatched, and she raised her daughter and granddaughter to be the strong women they are today. Frankie loved gardening and cooking. Her cinnamon rolls were world-renowned.
Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn (Patrick) Tribbe of Cincinnati, Ohio; granddaughter, Jessica Tribbe of Cincinnati, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Hulin, Jessie Warrington, Sue Galloway, Jo Rhodes, John Hulin, and James Hulin.

Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
