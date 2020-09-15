Martha Jane SparkmanColumbia - Martha Jane Sparkman, age 84, a resident of Columbia, passed away Friday evening, September 11, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.A funeral service was held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11AM at Heritage Funeral Home; Tommy Fox and Vince Greer officiated. Burial followed in Knob Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation was held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 4-8PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.A native of Maury County, Martha was born on December 10, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Samuel Edwards and the late Cummi Sesler Edwards. She married Harold Sparkman in June of 1952 and together they had eight children. He preceded her in death on September 8, 1995.Martha was a long-time devoted member of Theta Baptist Church where she worked in the nursery for many years. She loved children, and all children loved her. She enjoyed fishing and would cook anything for anybody. Martha was a strong woman who loved life and had a heart of gold. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.She is survived by her children: Dianne Sparkman of Alabama, Dwayne (Lynette) Sparkman of Columbia, Randy (Jeanette) Sparkman of Columbia, Eddie (Christine) Sparkman of Columbia, Ronnie Sparkman of Columbia, Susan (Jeff) Potts of Columbia, Donna (Michael) Pionk of Hermitage; brother, Harry (Sarah) Edwards of Columbia; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-nine great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathy Sparkman; sisters: Catherine Foster and Pauline Tinsley; and brothers: Marvin Edwards and Bob Edwards.Pallbearers were: Drew Sparkman, Brad Potts, Nathan Sparkman, Bobby Sparkman, Lee Sparkman, Luke Pionk, Brandon Sparkman, Joshua Sparkman, and Steve McGaw. Honorary pallbearers included: Shane Sparkman and the members of Theta Baptist Church.You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: