Martha McCaleb McKennon

Columbia - Martha McCaleb McKennon, 76, resident of Columbia, died Thursday at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville.

The family will visit with friends Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be in Polk Memorial Gardens at a later date. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Boys & Girls Club, 210 W 8th St, Columbia, TN 38401, Harvest Share Food Pantry, 419 West 9th Street, Columbia, TN 38401, or Center of Hope, 2441 Park Plus Drive, Columbia, TN 38401.

Born May 16, 1944 in Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late George Carle McCaleb, Sr. and the late Annie Porter Morrow McCaleb. She was a graduate of Hillsboro High School, and continued her education at Columbia State Community College, where she received her associate's degree. Martha was a very dedicated bank officer serving as Executive Assistant and Secretary to the Board at First Farmers & Merchants Bank until her retirement, after 38 years of service. She was extremely loyal and dedicated to the bank, the board of directors, and the employees. Mrs. McKennon was an avid worldwide traveler and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa McKennon (Ross) Mann of Santa Fe; son, Michael Wayne McKennon; grandchildren, Shannon Gage Holcomb, John Caleb Holcomb, Ethan Lane Holcomb, and Dory Gray Holcomb; and several nieces & nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Samuel McKennon on September 1, 2020; brothers, Thomas M. McCaleb and George C. McCaleb, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store