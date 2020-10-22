Mary Catherine Walker Sullivan
Mary Catherine Walker Sullivan, 91, resident of Sharon Circle, died Thursday March 19, 2020 at her residence.
A memorial service for Mrs. Sullivan will be conducted Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Northside Baptist Church. A private family graveside service for Mrs. Sullivan was held Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Sparkman Cemetery with Brother Matt Travers officiating.
Memorials can be made to Northside Baptist Church- Feed My Sheep, 127 Theta Pike, Columbia, Tennessee 38401 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude's Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 . Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
.
Born March 4, 1929 in Davidson County, she was the daughter of the late Enoch Walker and the late Iva Mae Hunter Walker. On January 15, 1970, she married Samuel Cantrell Sullivan who preceded her in death on September 19, 2013. She attended Nashville Cohn High School and graduated from Columbia State Community College. Mrs. Sullivan worked as a real-estate agent for many years for Boehms Realty and Sunshine Realty. She enjoyed painting, genealogy, visiting with her friends and family, and her dog Lilly. She was a happy, caring and fun loving lady. Mrs. Sullivan attended Northside Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, April Bronski (Barry) Goad of Columbia, Tennessee; grandchildren, Marissa Elaine Goad (Nick) Eder of Phoenix, AZ and Barry Colton Goad of Columbia, TN; several nieces & nephews; and sisters-in-law, Marcella Walker of Eugene, OR.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Alonzo Walker, Luther Walker, Thomas Walker, George Walker, Joseph Walker, and Edward Walker.