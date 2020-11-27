1/1
Mary Ellen Ronchetti
Mary Ellen Ronchetti
Mary Ellen Ronchetti, age 81, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1939, in Columbia, Tennessee, to the late William Howard Hill, Sr. and Sallie P. Aydelotte Hill. She was a retired secretary. Mary is preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Howard "Sonny" Hill, Jr. She is survived by her son, Harry (Peggy) Williams. A memorial service was held on Friday, November 27th at 5pm in the Chapel of Cheatham County Funeral Home with Pastor Chris Moore officiating. Cheatham County Funeral Home 615-792-2552 online condolences at www.cheathamcountyfh.com

Published in The Daily Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
