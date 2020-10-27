Mary Lynn Covey
Mary Lynn Covey, 81, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Maury Regional Center.
Born on August 4, 1939 in Chicago Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Agnes Collen. On July 27, 1963, she married James David Covey who preceded her in death on August 17, 2015.
Mrs. Covey enjoyed gardnening, reading, and volunteering at NHC Maury and Harvest Share. She was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children Theresa (Michael) Short of Columbia, Tennessee; Patricia (Todd) Farnsworth of Little Rock, Arkansas; James (Kirsten) Covey of Dallas, Texas and grandchilden: Andrew Short, Joshua Short, Christopher Short, Emma Farnsworth, Isabel Farnsworth, Jack Farnsworth, and Reiger Covey.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Maury County Library or Harvest Share.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com
.