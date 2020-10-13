1/1
Mary Sue "Susie" Thomason
1933 - 2020
Mary Sue "Susie" Thomason, 87, of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at NHC Columbia, with her loved ones by her side, on October 12, 2020.
Born on May 8, 1933, in Marshall County, Tennessee, to James Samuel Thompson and Jennie McCool Thompson. Susie was raised in Marshall County but had made her home in Columbia for almost forty years. She was a member of the Highland Church of Christ. She loved her church family very much and attended until she physically could not anymore. Susie loved to read, sing, and watch the cooking channel. She especially loved to watch her only grandson, Colton, play sports from the time he was little until he graduated from college. Susie was retired from Faber Castell/ Newell Sanford of Lewisburg.
She is survived by her son, Terry Samuel (Mary Carolyn) Thomason of Columbia; grandson: Colton Charles Thomason of Columbia; special niece: Edwena (Don) Luna of Lewisburg; several other nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; special good friend: Mary Pilkinton; and her fur baby, whom she loved dearly, her cat Stacey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; only brother: James Walter Thompson; sisters: Annie Pearl Thompson, Katherine Davis, and Mary Ruth Brown; nephews: Kenneth Davis, Junior Davis, Jimmy Davis, Tim Luna, and Steve Luna.
Pallbearers will be elders and deacons of Highland Church of Christ.
A special thank you to the staff at NHC Columbia and Caris Hospice. A very special thank you to Holly, Amanda, Katie, Erin, and Courtney.
The family would like to request any donations to be made to the Highland Church of Christ Building Fund.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, October 14th from 4-8 at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. Service will be held on Thursday, October 15th at 10 a.m. Suzie will be laid to rest at Polk Memorial Gardens following the service.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com.



Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
OCT
15
Service
10:00 AM
Williams Funeral Home
