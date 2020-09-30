Mavis Louise Pitts

Columbia - November 27, 1939 - July 26, 2020

Mavis Louise Pitts 80, of Columbia, TN, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her son's home in Culleoka, Tennessee.

Born Monday, November 27, 1939 in Elkmont, AL, she was the daughter of Joe Ellis Reece and Agnes Louise Gates Reece.

Mavis was a hairdresser for over 60 years in Columbia, Tennessee. She recently retired and lived with her Daughter and family in Franklin, Tennessee.

She loved her children and grandchildren, her many friends, helping others, Hallmark movies, attending church gospel meetings and singings with two of her closest friends Joan and Charlene. She dearly loved and treasured her Church family and especially enjoyed her annual ladies retreat and her lifelong friendships with the Elkmont High School Class of 1959. She loved deeply and will be missed by so many that loved her deeply.

Mavis is preceded in death by her parents, Joe & Agnes Reece; sisters, Helen Reece and Sallie Reece Hodges; brother, John Reece.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephenie (Jim) Murrell, Franklin, TN; son, Robert Lee (Angela) Pitts, Jr., Culleoka, TN; sister, Mary (Glen) Mitchell, Ardmore, AL; brother-in-law, Ray Hodges, Elkmont, AL; Tim Goar & Jeff Lovell who were just like son's to her; grandchildren, Emma Pitts, Haley Craig, Olivia Murrell, Lauren Murrell, Caleb Pitts, Tara Murrell, and Jason Murrell; great grandchildren Ayla Stephenson, Kylar Stephenson and Alexander Murrell; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home, Ardmore, AL, at 1:00 PM with Bro.Mike Greene and Jim Murrell officiating. Burial was in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Ardmore, AL.

Pallbearers were Jeff Mitchell, Chad Hodges, Jason Murrell, Caleb Pitts, Jeff Lovell and Tim Goar.



