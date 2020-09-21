Melba Gibson Wells
Columbia - Melba Gibson Wells, 80, retired Management Associate for the Federal Treasury Department, died Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her residence in Columbia.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 11:00 A.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Steve Swango officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Born August 25, 1940 in Roberson County, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Whitford Kennon Gibson and the late Rena Mae Brisson Gibson. On September 16, 1956, she married Reverend Robert William Wells who preceded her in death June 6, 2018. Mrs. Wells was a faithful member of Loyal Chapel Free Well Baptist Church, where she played piano, helped lead senior bible studies, and loved being a part of the card ministry for those unable to attend church. She loved traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Karen Wells (Jeffrey Lee) McCall of Conroe Willis, Texas; Pamela JoAnne Wells (Jeffrey Clark) Williams, Sr. of Columbia; Robert Michael (Christie Armstrong) Wells of Carlighe, South Carolina; sixteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; step brother, Robert Earl Williams of North Carolina; foster brother, Walter Smoak, Jr. of Elizabeth Town, North Carolina; and two nieces and two nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marcella Tyndall.
Active pallbearers will be Jeffrey C. Williams, Sr., Jeffrey C. Williams, II, Daniel Conner Williams, Robert Wayne Webb, Claude Jackson Love, Jr., and Thomas Daniel Wells. Honorary pallbearers include Christopher Rankin Williams, Cooper Rankin Williams, Jeffrey Lee McCall, Mark Stokesberry, and David Smith.