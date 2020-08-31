1/1
Melvin G. Attkisson Jr.
Mt. Pleasant - Melvin G. Attkisson Jr., of the Mt. Pleasant community, passed away on August 18, 2020. He was born on October 19, 1938, to the late Melvin G. Attkisson Sr. and Eura Davis Attkisson. Melvin was born and raised in Mt. Pleasant. He was a graduate of the class of 1957, Haylong High School, where he was a member of FFA and played for their high school football team. Soon after graduating from high school, he was proud to serve in the United States army. He was an excellent marksman, received numerous awards for his marksmanship. After the army he worked for Panama Canal Company as a detective for many years. After returning home to Mt. Pleasant, he was the owner of Medical Insurance Company in Mt. Pleasant. He served as president of the Lions Club in Mt. Pleasant. Melvin was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed spending time treasure hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Muriel Attkisson; his children; brother: Jerry Attkisson and sister: Faye Cooper; several nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, and his favorite buddy, Tippy.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Catherine's church, for date and time please check www.williamsfh.com. The VFW will be performing military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Murfreesboro.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your thoughts at www.williamsfh.com

Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
