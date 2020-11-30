Mendosia OgilvieColumbia - Mendosia English Ogilvie, age 87, a resident of Columbia, passed away Sunday morning, November 29, 2020 at her residence.Her body will lie in state on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4-6PM at Heritage Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11AM at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Rev. Kenny Anderson officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Born on May 22, 1933 in Giles County, Mendosia was the daughter of the late Samuel D. English and the late Mary Elizabeth McClain English. She married Marion Clarence "M.C." Ogilvie on June 1, 1953. Together they owned and operated Ogilvie's Grocery for over twenty years. He preceded her in death in 2011. She was a devoted member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed fishing and was an excellent cook. Above all, she loved her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.She is survived by her daughters: Regina (Harry) Symlar of Columbia, Elaine Chatman of Columbia; brother, Gilbert English of St. Louis, MO; sister, Mildred Puryear of Royal Oak, MI; grandchildren: Harry (Donna) Symlar, Jr. of Columbia, Karlisha (Bennie) Harris of Columbia, Keon Hopkins of Columbia; and eight great grandchildren.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Samuel Roscoe English, William D. English, and Lilburn English.