Michael Dunlap "Mike" Padgett
Michael Dunlap "Mike" Padgett, age 68 of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully at home on August 29, 2020. Mike went to Spring Hill High School and was a retired truck driver for United Rentals. He enjoyed working the auctions for Gary Realty. Avid dirt track racer at local tracks. Preceded in death by Omar and Lois Watkins Padgett; brothers, Gary Padgett and Greg Padgett. Survived by: wife of 44 years, Cheryl Grubbs Padgett; son, Scotty (Lisa) Dial; daughter, Shelby (Brent) Steele; brother, Keith (Renea) Padgett; sisters, Valerie Padgett, Jan Anderson and Libby Padgett; grandchildren, Shelby Dial and Blake Steele. Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, Bro. Edd Luna officiating. Interment Spring Hill Memorial Park. Active pallbearers, Randy Padgett, Chuck Maupin, Jake Neal, Jason Troope, Shane Watkins, James Gary and Joe Spencer Gary. Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Gary Realty. Memorials may be made to Tennessee Baptist Children's Home or Angel Heart Farms. Visitation will be 4-8PM Monday and 1-3PM Tuesday at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 931 486-0059 springhill-memorial.com

Published in The Daily Herald from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Hill Memorial Park
5239 Main Street
Spring Hill, TN 37174
931-486-0059
