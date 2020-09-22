Mildred DeLois Fitzgerald Hardison

Columbia - Mildred DeLois Fitzgerald Hardison, 95, daughter of the late John Robert and Birdie McKee Fitzgerald, and wife of the late Noman E. Hardison, Sr., passed away peacefully September 21, 2020 at Life Care Center of Columbia.

DeLois was a devoted wife and a loving mother. Her love of family, fishing, camp, playing cards, sense of humor, and cooking were her passions. She loved to shop as much as anything with her sisters and they would always try to find kitchen gadgets along with new recipes. Her jams and fried chicken were the best that you would ever taste. Family fish fries were always a great memory. Her grandson, Alan once told her "Grandmother, you could boil a rock and make it taste great." She loved to be out on the Tennessee River playing or fishing with family and friends. A friend once asked Norman, Sr. if he needed a fishing partner and Norman replied, "No, my wife is the best fishing partner that I could ever have." She was "one of a kind."

Later in life, she told her children that the golden years, weren't all that golden, so enjoy life while you can because it goes by way to quickly. She said the best years of her life were spent raising her children and spending quality time with the grandchildren making memories that will last a lifetime.

She is survived by her three sons, Norman (Joan) Hardison, Jr. of Columbia, Anthony (Tasca) Hardison of Columbia, and Milton (Debbie) Hardison of St. Louis, MO; grandchildren, Honey Renee Hardison, Emily (Demetrius) Russell, Jencie (Jason) Potts, Alan (Jackie) Hardison, Holly (Robbie) Thyen, Jill (Wesley Pless, Whitney Hardison, Marty (Joy) Hutcherson, and Carrie (Anthony) Stewart; fifteen great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; sister, Evelyn (Buck) Barnett; sister-in-law, Patricia Fitzgerald; and multiple nieces and nephews.

DeLois was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Norman, Sr.; her parents; her daughter, Sharon Denise Hardison Sandrell, a sister and brother-in-law, Bobbie (Jack) Johnson; and a brother, Loyd Dean Fitzgerald.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and on Thursday from 1:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Funeral services will be begin Thursday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Reverend Jimmy Rochelle officiating. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will include the staff at Life Care Center of Columbia.



