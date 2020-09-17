Milton B. Gordon Jr.
Mr. Milton B. Gordon Jr., loving husband and father of five children, entered peacefully into rest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the age of 90.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11AM at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Anthony Pascal officiating. Burial will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with military honors provided by the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. His body will lie in state on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 4-7PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Milton was born on March 12, 1930 in Marshall County and was the son of the late Milton Gordon and the late Queen Victoria Braden Gordon. He was raised in Giles County, Tennessee and was the youngest son of seven children. He was inducted into the United States Army in February 1951 and served as Private First Class for two years. Milton B. Gordon and Bessie J. Fisher were united in marriage on November 16, 1953 in Giles County. He was employed by Monsanto Chemical Company for approximately thirty-five years. During his retirement, he really loved working on cars, traveling and spending time with his family. Milton served as a faithful member of Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church.
Milton leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of sixty-seven years, Bessie J. Gordon; daughters: Glenda J. Tyus, Donna and Debbie Gordon; sons: Kevin L. (Sylvia) Gordon and Jason (Reeva) Gordon; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings: Lucille Gordon, Buford Gordon, James Gordon, Ann Harris, Willie Pearl Stewart, and Sadie Johnson.
Pallbearers will be: Keith Gordon, Stanley Gordon, Robin McClain, Dwight Church, Gentry Gordon, James Whittaker, and Christopher Gordon. Honorary pallbearers will include: Alonzo Hutchinson, Frank Braden, and Howard Johnson. Flower girls will include: Mr. Gordon's granddaughters: Ava Love, Kristan Gordon, Coshona Gordon, Tara Tyus, Sherica Gordon, Constance Gordon, and Jessica Pillow.
