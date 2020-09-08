Milton E. Paulk
Columbia - Mr. Milton E. Paulk, age 78, a resident of Columbia, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 8th at 1:00PM at Heritage Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend Donald Lance. Entombment followed in Maury Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held Monday September 7th from 6-8PM and Tuesday September 8th from Noon-1PM, at Heritage Funeral Home.
Born June 22, 1942 in Alexandria, Louisiana, he was the son of the late Leon Colston and Annette Dupree Paulk. He was a beloved father, grandfather and was known as "Pops" to everyone who knew him. Pops was a man filled with infinite knowledge about; love, life and most importantly he was a walking talking Bible. His hands alone have healed so many broken people.
His life was spent as an established evangelist, who together with his wife and 5 children, traveled in a trailer for 20 years. His travels took him to Mexico, Arkansas and Tennessee where he was significant in starting multiple churches, including the one in Columbia on Keith Drive.
He was known for his kindness and sweet spirit who loved music, singing, preaching and most of all his family. His smile and mischievous ways won everyone's heart. He will forever live in our hearts.
He is survived by his daughters; Shonda (Mac) McDonald and Teana (Jeff) Falconbury, sons; David (Chestine) Paulk and Steven (Christine) Paulk; sisters Pat (C.B.) Culbreath and Audrey Kay (James) Johnson; brother Francis (Barbara) Nelson; 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; the mother of his children: Margie Owens.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Annette Munn "Bo" and brother Bobby Durham.
Pallbearers were his grandsons; Garrett Munn, Chase Munn, Brandon Paulk, Trent Conner, Greyson McCaig and Landon Talbott. Honorary pallbearer will be Jeffrey Scott Falconbury.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
