Myrna Young Dodson
Myrna Joyce Young Dodson, 72, homemaker, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at her residence on Park Plus Court.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with Brother Herb Helton and Kenneth Bray officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Mount Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com
Born May 28, 1948 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Emmitt Young and the late Frances Sisk Young. A loving, caring wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend, Mrs. Dodson was like a mother to her siblings and would do anything to help others in need. She enjoyed gardening, farming, and flowers. Mrs. Dodson loved square dancing and buck dancing, where she won contest.
Survivors include her husband, whom she married June 23, 1965, Marshall Wayne "Buddy or Muscles" Dodson of Columbia; daughters, Tammy Dodson of Columbia; Tina Ravelli of Columbia; son, Anthony Dodson of Mt. Pleasant; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brothers, Roger Young, Randy (Terri) Young; sisters, Gail (Dwayne) Adams of Columbia; Joan Dugger of Columbia; Glenda Sealey of Jasper; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Rachel Underwood, Valarie Rowland, Barbara Johnson, Faye and Neal Griggs; special dog, Sugar Foot that she loved; special aunts, Judy Lee, Lois Kelley, Linda Ballinger; and uncle, Don Sisk.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Young; sister-in-law, Janice Young; brother-in-law, Ronnie Dugger; and very special cousin, Kenny Sisk.
Active pallbearers will be Sam Rowland, Donnie Chatman, Tracey Sealey, Derick Young, Steve Johnston, and Joe Adam Dugger. Honorary pallbearers include Larry Rowland, Leon Richardson, Dwayne Adams, Robert Mooningham, Tim Sisor, Frank Springer, and Bill Pulley.