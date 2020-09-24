1/1
Myrtle Swaner
Myrtle Swaner
Mt. Pleasant - Myrtle Geneva Swaner, age 94, Mt. Pleasant, TN, wife of John Swaner, passed away Tuesday, September 22 in her home with a loving family by her side. Death was from a massive stroke.
Survivors include: Her Spouse of 60 years, John L. Swaner, Children—Donna Susan Swaner, Kathy Barker, Grandchildren—Jeff (Amy) Burress, Jared (Kendra) Smith, Josh (Brenda) Fowler, Brent (Merida) Barker, Jennifer (Chris) Phan, Kelsey Williams and Thirteen Great-Grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: Her son, Jerry Burress, (2009), and daughter, Debbie Williams, (2020), and grandson, Jude Smith, (2002), Parents, two Sisters and five Brothers.
Life of deceased: Born 1926, in Center (Lawrence County) TN, Geneva had many friends and never knew a stranger. She loved to talk and lead others to Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. As a charter member of Mt. Pleasant Southside Baptist Church, Geneva was a Sunday School Teacher for many years. In her earlier life, she was a Restaurant Owner until marrying John Swaner, and afterwards, Geneva worked for many years as a Care Giver (Sitter), providing love and comfort to many who dearly loved her.
Funeral Services: The service is Saturday, September 26, 10:00 a.m., at Williams Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, TN. Visitation with the family is set for Friday evening, 25 September, 6:00-8:00 p.m. Burial will be in the John Lay Cemetery, Ethridge, TN. Pallbearers for Mrs. Swaner include Jared Smith, Jakob Smith, Joshua Fowler, William Trousdale, Terry Williams, and Keith McCord.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home
2517 Trotwood Avenue
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-2135
