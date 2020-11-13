Nadine BroganColumbia - Mrs. Nadine Norman Brogan, age 87, wife of Donald G. Brogan and a resident of Columbia, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at her home with her family.A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastors Rick Blevins and Mike Dawson of First Family Baptist Church officiating. A visitation will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 PM that day at Heritage Funeral Home as well. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, masks are preferred by the family and are provided by the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Born on January 3, 1933 in Gibson County, TN, Nadine was the daughter of the late Eunice Logue Norman and Thomas Sydney Norman. She was raised on a cattle farm and had 11 brothers and sisters. She was a long time employee of Dixie Manufacturing Company and Maury Manufacturing, where she worked as a sewing machine operator. She enjoyed homemaking, cooking, gardening and later in life, bird watching, as well as spending time with her grandchildren and three great grandsons. She was a member of the First Family Baptist Church in Columbia, and attended the Kenemer Sunday School Class, before her dementia progressed. A loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and loyal friend, Nadine will be greatly missed and forever remembered by all who knew and loved her. Her generous and kind spirit will live on in her surviving family members, and her sense of humor and witt will never be forgotten.In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Patsy Mosley (Laccie Anderson) of Columbia, TN, and step son, Scott Brogan of Andover, New Jersey; sisters Sara Dale and Faye Woods of Mt. Pleasant, Wanda (Jerry) Fly of Columbia, and Juanita (Buddy) Freeman of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren: Dave (Beverly) Jackson of Richmond Hills, GA. and Kindal Jackson (Brandon) Pruitt of Madison, AL; great grandchildren: Nicholas Jackson, Walter and Warren Pruitt; and many nieces and nephews.Along with her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her brothers Howard, Leroy (Blackie), Billy, and Jerry Norman; and sisters Jewell Grooms, Ann Tarpley, Sharon Sain.Pallbearers will be: Jerry and Don Fly, Don and Kenny Norman, Wayne and Brandon Pruitt, Van Boshers and Dave Gross. Honorary pallbearers will be Jay Green, Laccie Anderson, Byron Harrington, Dr. Ben Gardner, Dr. Jon Freels, Glen Kenemer, and Dr. Steve Livengood.The family extends their deepest gratitude and thanks to Nadine's three caregivers: Pat Leach, Angel Johnson and Kay Lot.