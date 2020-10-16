1/1
Nancy Andrews Kennedy
Columbia - Nancy Carol Andrews Kennedy, 76, retired employee of Nolen's BBQ and resident of Denham Avenue, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at NHC Columbia.
No funeral services are scheduled at this time. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements and condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born October 8, 1944 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Douglas Andrews and the late Pauline Shouse Andrews. On May 15, 1964, she married Edward Steve Kennedy who preceded her March 7, 2018. Mrs. Kennedy was a former employee of Weather Tamer and Storktown.
Survivors include her sons, James "Jamie (Priscilla Anderson) Kennedy, Jason Andrew Kennedy; grandchildren, Tyler Andrew Kennedy, Cali Shea Kennedy, Steven James "S.J." Kennedy and Tyler Anderson; sister, Barbara (Robert) Kilgore; brother, Dwaine (Dorothy) Andrews; and cousins, Thomas "T.J." Hill, Reggie Andrews, Preston (Jessica) Andrews, Wesley Andrews, Debbie (Ricky) Stanfill, Austin (Shelby) Stanfill, and Mary Hill.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Christian Gage Kennedy; and brothers, James Norris Andrews, and Thomas Hill.

Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
