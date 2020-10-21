Nancy Ann Howell
Nancy Ann Howell, age 81, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her daughter and son-in-law's home surrounded by family. Nancy was born July 12, 1939 in Giles County, Tennessee, to the late Thurman and Josephine Largen Griggs.
Nancy was truly a loving and caring person but was down to earth and would tell it like she saw it. She spent most of her life devoted to caring for others and sharing her faith in God. She raised 5 children and some grandchildren, "WE know who momma is. We know what she was about and what she did for each of us." She was married for 65-years to her beloved husband Herman Howell. Herman described his wife as one with "looks that could knock a buffalo down and the love that could pick him back up again." When Nancy wasn't caring for children she might be fishing, hunting, or riding side by side with her husband on their Honda motorcycles. Nancy generally just loved experiencing God's gift of nature. She loved to plant and cultivate flowers and boy did she have a green thumb. But above all of God's gifts Nancy loved her grandchildren more than anything and she will always be their "Nanny." Nancy is deeply loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Nancy is survived by her husband: Herman Howell; children: Betty Lynn Parham (John), Randall Keith Howell, and Ronald Paul Howell; numerous grandchildren and several great grandchildren; and one sister: Mary Linda Hunt.
Preceded in death by two children: Linda Duane Drawe and Richard Anthony Howell; brother: Lawson Hulmb Griggs.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 23, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, TN from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com