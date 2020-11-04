Neita Workman
Neita Workman, age 78, passed away surrounded by family Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in Mount Pleasant, TN. Neita was born in Columbia, TN November 9, 1941 to the late Hubert Davis and Edna Workman Davis.
Neita throughout her entire life has always been a caretaker. In every aspect she has always devoted herself to others. First and foremost, she cared for her family. Raising four children, and many nieces and nephews and grandchildren to great grandchildren. Her home was where everyone would gather to spend time together. Not to mention Neita loved to cook and feed everybody. When Neita had some time to herself and wasn't working at Columbia State Community College she would be out tending her garden or she might be dancing and scuff a dancefloor while she clogged. Neita's family knows her as someone that loves unconditionally, no matter what. Neita was a special person and she is dearly loved by her friends and family and she will be missed.
Neita is survived by her children: Arlene Guthrie, Melinda (Barry) Hodge, Michael (Tracy) Workman, and Cainon (Candace) Workman; grandchildren: Rory Guthrie, Candace Guthrie, Brandon Hodge, Heather Hodge, Arminda Hodge, Hunter Hodge, Jessica (Josh) Francis, Brittany Workman, Mariah Bolton, Caimora Workman, Caimyaa Workman, and Caimoni Workman; and several great grandchildren; and one brother: Dickey Davis. Neita is preceded in death by her husband: Monroe Workman; daughter: Melissa Workman; grandson: Chuck Clark; great grandson: Charles Francis; brothers: Kenneth Davis and Bobby Joe Davis; sisters: Laurel Ambrose, Joyce Massey, Sue Elliott, and Betty Lou Morton; son-in-law: Ray Guthrie.
The family will receive friends Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Williams Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant. A celebration of Neita's life will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. also at Williams in Mount Pleasant, with Bro. Andy Pogue and Bro. Randy McNeece officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Mount Pleasant, TN.
The family requests that guests in attendance please wear a mask.
Pallbearers are: Scotty Isabell, Donnie Isabell, Kenny McKennon, Richard Davis, Danny Davis, Alan Davis, Michael Davis, and Rodney Fields.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff of Columbia State Community College.
