Nita Whitworth Strong
Nita Whitworth Strong, 91, owner and operator of Maury Amusement, died peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020 at her residence on Columbia Avenue surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 there will be no visitation and the family requests everyone to adhere to the CDC guidelines on social distancing and facial coverings are required.
The family suggests memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation, @alzfdn.org. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born April 16, 1929 in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Wilburn Whitworth and the late Sarah Alice Gregg Whitworth. In 1946, she married William E. "Gene" Strong who preceded her in death November 11, 1986. Mrs. Strong was a member of Highland Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn (Gary) Bishop of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sharon DeShaies of Columbia; sister, Imogene Smith of Columbia; grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) Strunk, Stephen Sapp, Kyle (Erin) Sapp, Jonathan Strong; great grandchildren, Chad Strunk, Alex Strunk, Ryan Strunk, Issac Sapp; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, William E. "Bubba" Strong, Jr.; and brothers, Bill Whitworth, and Pete Whitworth.
Active pallbearers will be Michael Strunk, Chad Strunk, Alex Strunk, Ryan Strunk, Stephen Sapp, Kyle Sapp, and Gary Bishop. Honorary pallbearers include Willard Murphy, Curtis Flowers, and Billy James.

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
