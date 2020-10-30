Norman Graves Holt
Columbia - Mr. Norman Graves Holt, age 79, a resident of North Richland Hills, Texas, previously of Columbia, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Baylor University Medical Center.
A funeral mass will be held at 12PM on Monday, November 2, 2020 at St. Catherine Catholic Church with Father Dan Reehil officiating. Burial will follow in Cross Bridges Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 3-7PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on November 12, 1940 in Columbia, Tennessee, Norman was the son of the late Marvin Thomas Holt and the late Jessie Graves Holt. He married Joan Ghist on March 25, 1962 and together they had one son, Kevin. He worked thirty-seven years for American Airlines before retiring in 2003. He was a member of St. Rita's Catholic Church in Fort Worth, Texas. Norman was an avid Green Bay Packers and Texas Rangers fan. Years ago, he often enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Holt of North Richland Hills, TX; son, Kevin (Louise) Holt of Columbus, IN; sisters: Mildred Locke of Franklin, TN and Frances Voss of Cross Bridges, TN; and six grandchildren: Gabe, Zach, Josh, Jessee, Nick, and Sophia Holt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Nicholas Holt; brother, Marvin T. Holt, Jr.; and sister, Sheila Holt.
Pallbearers will be: Gabe Holt, Zach Holt, Josh Holt, Jessee Holt, and Nick Holt.
