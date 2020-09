Nova Lee PatrickNova Lee Patrick, infant daughter of Candice Boyd and Mitch Patrick, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.A graveside service was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Sparkman Cemetery; Keith Baker officiated. Heritage Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers: Isaac Patrick, Bentlee Patrick; and grandparents: Angela Morton and Julie & Mike Patrick.You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com