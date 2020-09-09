Nova Lee Patrick
Nova Lee Patrick, infant daughter of Candice Boyd and Mitch Patrick, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
A graveside service was held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Sparkman Cemetery; Keith Baker officiated. Heritage Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brothers: Isaac Patrick, Bentlee Patrick; and grandparents: Angela Morton and Julie & Mike Patrick.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com
