1/
OC Rushing
1938 - 2020
OC Rushing
OC Rushing, age 82 passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, in Lynnville, Tennessee.
OC was born on July 22, 1938, in Decatur County, Tennessee to his late parents Charlie and Myrtle Broadway Rushing. OC was a senior supervisor and retired from Rich Products in Nashville with over 30 years of service. He was a rather private person. OC loved to fish, hunt and bowl. He especially loved California's Golden State Warriors. But really, OC just loved to watch sports in general.
The family will visit with friends on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant, Tennessee. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant with Randy McNeese officiating. Burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery.
OC is survived by his wife Dora "Pat" Patricia Rushing; daughter Carrie Danielle Rushing; step-daughter Angelia Jeanette (Tom) Roberts; grandchildren: Greg Glass, Chris Glass, Keifer Roberts, Sebastian Rushing, Piper Henderson, and Caleb Kirschbaum; siblings: Graple Lou Rushing, Lucille Mitchell, and Charles Rushing.
OC was preceded in death by parents Charlie and Myrtle Rushing; daughter Lisa Glass; and siblings Maple Cargill, Ernest Rushing, and Harold Rushing.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your memories at williamsfh.com

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Williams Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Williams Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Homes & Crematory
819 N Main St
Mount Pleasant, TN 38474
(931) 379-5574
