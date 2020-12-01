Odie Lee Alexander
Pulaski - Mrs. Odie Lee Braden Alexander, age 88, a resident of Pulaski, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Alexander will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 5 at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Dukes, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on August 31, 1932 in Giles County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Sadie Kennedy Braden and wife of the late Clarence Alexander. She loved to go shopping, garden, decorate, and take care of her grandchildren. Mrs. Alexander was best known for her caramel cakes, homemade vanilla ice cream, turnip greens and hot water cornbread. She was a member of Round Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Lynnville.
Survivors include her daughters: Miriam Alexander and Faye (Sheldon) Powell, both of Nashville and Sadie Miller of Pulaski; son: John T. (Peaches) Nowlin of Culleoka; sisters: Ira Potter and Minnie Seagraves, both of Nashville, Mattie (Robert) Coffey of Lynnville and Vivian Lockett of Alabama.; brother: Cordell Braden of Pulaski; grandchildren: Durell Carney, Maya Powell, Corrine Miller, Alex Reynolds, Cynthia Nowlin, Chanda Yarbrough, Tracey Nowlin, C.J. Alexander and John Cameron Alexander; six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son: Clinnon Alexander; sisters: Mary Greene, Beatrice Livingston, Emma Jean Brownlow; brothers: Arthur Braden, Walter Henry Braden and Robert Braden.
