1/1
Odie Lee Alexander
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Odie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Odie Lee Alexander
Pulaski - Mrs. Odie Lee Braden Alexander, age 88, a resident of Pulaski, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home.
A celebration of life for Mrs. Alexander will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 5 at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Dukes, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 – 2:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on August 31, 1932 in Giles County, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Sadie Kennedy Braden and wife of the late Clarence Alexander. She loved to go shopping, garden, decorate, and take care of her grandchildren. Mrs. Alexander was best known for her caramel cakes, homemade vanilla ice cream, turnip greens and hot water cornbread. She was a member of Round Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Lynnville.
Survivors include her daughters: Miriam Alexander and Faye (Sheldon) Powell, both of Nashville and Sadie Miller of Pulaski; son: John T. (Peaches) Nowlin of Culleoka; sisters: Ira Potter and Minnie Seagraves, both of Nashville, Mattie (Robert) Coffey of Lynnville and Vivian Lockett of Alabama.; brother: Cordell Braden of Pulaski; grandchildren: Durell Carney, Maya Powell, Corrine Miller, Alex Reynolds, Cynthia Nowlin, Chanda Yarbrough, Tracey Nowlin, C.J. Alexander and John Cameron Alexander; six great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son: Clinnon Alexander; sisters: Mary Greene, Beatrice Livingston, Emma Jean Brownlow; brothers: Arthur Braden, Walter Henry Braden and Robert Braden.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved