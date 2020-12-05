Olivia "Nayia" Webster Collins

Mrs. Olivia "Nayia" Webster Collins, age 78, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, TN entered into eternal rest on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center. She was born to the late Charles Webster and I.V. Webster on October 16, 1942 in Maury County, TN.

Olivia was a devoted member of Railroad Street Original Church of God in Mt. Pleasant TN under the leadership of Pastor Robert Childress and Pastor Connie Baker. She served on the Usher Board until her health began to fail. She graduated from Clarke Training School. Olivia was employed at Publix Shirt Factory in Columbia, TN until the company closed. She retired from Southern Shirt Factory in Mt. Pleasant, TN.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bennie Collins, son Rodney Collins and grandson Dervick Smith.

She leaves to cherish her memories: a loving and devoted daughter Jennifer (Kenneth) Black; sons Bennie Jerome Collins and Charles Anthony Webster; grandsons Forease Zakikay Collins Sr. and Jaxsen Collins; great grandchildren Olivia Rosetta Collins, Breanna Monique Collins, Forease Wandtel Collins Jr.; devoted sisters Vera (Sylvester) Kirk and Charlene Grandberry; devoted sisters-in-law Virginia Mitchell, Shirley Walker and Judy Faye Collins; devoted brother-in-law Ray Collins; devoted granddaughter-in-law Pasha Menina; devoted uncle Lawrence Orr; aunts Ruby Jean Orr and Pastor Frances Orr; devoted nieces and nephew. A host of other relatives and friends.

Walk through with the family present Wednesday December 9, 2020 4 pm – 6 pm at Roundtree, Napier and Ogilvie Mt. Pleasant Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 12 noon at Hunter Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, TN. Eulogist Pastor Connie Baker.

FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED/ SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE IMPLEMENTED.

Roundtree, Napier and Ogilvie Mt. Pleasant Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



