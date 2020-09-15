Oscar Augusto Hernandez
Oscar Augusto Hernandez, age 63, went to be with his creator on September 12, 2020, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN.
Oscar was born on December 11, 1956, in Guatemala City, to his late parents Miguel Angel and Camilla Mendez Hernandez Catuc.
Oscar worked for the Maury County School system in Maintenance for many years. He spent time working most recently at both Riverside and McDowell schools. Oscar became well known by all the children and faculty at the schools he was serving at greeting them each morning as they came in. Oscar was a spiritual mentor to so many at First Family, along with people from his home in Guatemala. He spent time sharing his knowledge and love for Christ in Bible studies both in and out of the Church. Oscar's pride and joy were his grandchildren, whom he loved spending time with.
The family will receive friends Saturday, September 19, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 pm also at First Family Church of Columbia. A private service in celebration of Oscar's life will follow on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at First Family Church of Columbia beginning at 1:00 PM. Pastor Gustavo will be officiating.
Oscar is survived by his wife of 36 years: Edna Lopez; daughters: Edna (James Irwin) Hernandez; Angel Hernandez both of Columbia, TN, Alma (Brandon) Rutledge of Memphis, TN; Son: Oscar Hernandez Jr. of Columbia, TN; grandchildren: Yazulli Hernandez, Yire Hernandez, Miguel Hernandez, and Andre Hernandez Irwin. He is also survived by many family members and his family in Guatemala.
