Patricia Davis
Patricia "Patsy" Davis, passed away on September 25, 2020, at the age of 71, at Maury Regional hospital.
Born on November 4, 1949, to the late Vurley Boshers and Dennis Dagnan in Mt. Pleasant, TN. She was the middle child of three sisters. She had two grandbabies, Aaron and Gracelyn Morton, whom she loved spending time with the most. Her favorite hobby was to sew, she could sew for hours. She loved going shopping and spending time with family. She also loved picking on her son-in-law, Adam Morton.
Patsy is survived by her husband: Kenny Davis; daughter: Courtney Morton (Adam); her son: Bryan Keith Harlow; grandchildren: Aaron Morton and Gracelyn Morton; sisters: Diane Potts (Roy), Marie Buchanan (Robert), and Lois Huey; and several nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents: Vurley Boshers Dagnan and Dennis Dagnan. Brother-in-law: Alton Huey.
The family will be holding a visitation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant from 12-2 p.m. Service will follow. Patsy will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your thoughts at www.williamsfh.com