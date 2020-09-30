Patricia Faye Dagnan Davis
Mt. Pleasant - Patricia Faye Dagnan Davis, age 71, a resident of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 2PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Rick Points officiating. Burial will follow in Maury Memorial Gardens, adjacent to Heritage Funeral Home. A visitation will also be held on Friday from 11AM-2PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on November 4, 1949 in Maury County, Patricia was the daughter of the late Dennis Dagnan and the late Vurley Boshers Dagnan. A great sense of humor, Patricia often enjoyed joking around with her family. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and sewing for them.
She is survived by her husband, Kenny Davis; daughter, Courtney (Adam) Morton of Mt. Pleasant; son, Bryan Harlow of Mt. Pleasant; sisters: Marie (Robert) Buchanan of Mt. Pleasant, Diane (Roy) Potts of Columbia, Louise Huey of Summertown; and grandchildren: Gracelyn and Aaron Morton.
Patricia's family and close friends will serve as pallbearers.
