Patsy McDonaldColumbia - Patsy Gail Stewart McDonald, age 65, a resident of Columbia, passed away November 12, 2020 at her residenceFuneral services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Herb Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Polk Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.Born May 26, 1955 in Williamson County, Patsy was the daughter of the late Paul Stewart and the late Bertha Scott Stewart. Patsy loved singing with her late husband Danny McDonald, who preceded her in death in 2017. She enjoyed her church choir and cleaning her house. She could make the best pinto beans in the world. Most of all, she loved attending her church, and her Pastor Herb Helton.Left behind to cherish her memory is her daughter: Christie (Clay) McKinney of Columbia; brother: Jessie Stewart of Columbia; sisters: Elaine (Hank) Roberts of Columbia, Sheryl ( Dewayne) Adams of North Carolina; and grandchildren: Kayla McKinney, Emma McKinney, Abby McDonald, and Christabel McKinney.In addition to her parents and husband, Patsy is preceded in death by her daughter: Crystal McDonald; brothers: Jack Stewart, Howard Stewart, and Frank Stewart.Acting as pallbearers will be: Anthony (Bubba) Stewart, Timmy Stewart, Jeremy Roberts, Sean Russell, Logan Stewart, and J.D. Smith