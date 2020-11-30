Patsy Wheeler Baxter
Columbia - Patsy Joann Wheeler Baxter, age 77, a resident of Columbia, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Maury Regional Medical Center.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4-6PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Her body will lie in state on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 12-1PM with the funeral service beginning at 1PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Marcus Duke officiating. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sister Patsy Joann Wheeler Baxter was born on January 7, 1943 in Columbia, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Cora Lee Christine Alexander and the late Joe Willie Wheeler. She professed hope in Christ in 1975 at the Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church under the guidance of the late Pastor James C. Wray. She was united in holy matrimony to Charles E. Baxter in 1973. She worked for years as a loving homemaker and babysitter.
Sister Patsy leaves to rejoice her homegoing a devoted, loving, and caring husband Charles E. Baxter; loving and caring daughters Ruby Dannette (Fenton) Gordon, Christina Wheeler Bonner, and LaKecia Shaunta (Michael Carter) Baxter all of Columbia, TN; caring and loving grandchildren Lysteria S. Gordon, Brandi N. Gordon both of Columbia, TN; a very special grandson Dyvorick J. Cooper of Cleaerwater, FL; granddaughters Te'Yana D. (Granny's Pumpkin) Robinson, and Rian N.I. (Granny's Tinker) Carter; and great grandchildren Ki'Marley and Jupiter Venson of Columbia, TN.
She also leaves to cherish her memories a brother in law Sonny Baxter of Notasulga, AL; sisters in law Mary Ann Walker and Lorena Baxter of Columbia, TN; devoted Goddaughter Deborah Smith of Murfreesboro, TN; devoted nephews William Holt and Rodriguez Holt both of Columbia, TN; and devoted cousin Billy Jennings of Columbia, TN; special friends Mary R. Horton, Jean Davidson, Beverly Stovall, cousin Annie Patton, and Evelyn Wyatt all of Columbia, TN and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Sharp and brother Clarence Wheeler.
