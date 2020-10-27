1/1
Paula Pulliam
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Pulliam
Spring Hill - Paula Pulliam, age 63, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on October 26, 2020 at home with family by her side. Paula was born in Nashville, TN to the late Pat K. Sharp and Hilda H. Haley Sharp. She went to school at Hillwood High School and later graduated from the University of Kentucky. She was wed to her loving husband of 42 years Kim Pulliam on August 5th, 1978 at Belle Meade United Methodist Church. She worked for Williamson County Schools for 26 years and currently served as the Principal for Spring Station Middle School. She is survived by her husband, Kim Pulliam; daughter, Katie (Darren) Graves; son, Alex (Caitlyn) Pulliam; brother, Keith (Lee Ann) Sharp; and grandchildren, Kadyn and Eli Graves. A family and close friends funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Jeff Graves officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm prior to the service. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Spring Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Nashville Humane Association. The family of Paula Pulliam wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Alpa Nick, Avalon Hospice and their nurses Carmen Snider and Carrie Goodin. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 27 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spring Hill Memorial Park
5239 Main Street
Spring Hill, TN 37174
931-486-0059
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spring Hill Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved