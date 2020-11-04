Mother Pauline Mayes Russell

Mother Pauline Mayes Russell was born, January 27, 1937. She's the youngest daughter born to Deacon Clark and Mother Annie Mayes, of the Booker Ridge Community. Our mother entered eternal rest on October 31, 2020, at Williamson Medical Center, after having enjoyed a good, long and full life. She is preceded in death by both of her parents. She is also preceded in death by nine siblings: Richard, Wesley, James, Thomas, Hattie, Grace, Princella, Elmer Lee, and Odell, as well as eight brothers-in-law, seven sisters-in-law, one son-in-law, and three great-grandchildren.

She was united in matrimony to William (Babe) Russell, who preceded her in death in 2004, after 42 years of marriage. She's the mother of seven faithful and devoted children, whom she loved dearly.

She received her education through the Maury County School System. She was employed for many years with various jobs prior General Electric where she remained until retirement. She enjoyed the many benefits of retirement which allowed her the privilege of traveling and completing her missionary duties.

Mother Russell has been a lifetime, very devoted, and dedicated member of the Booker Ridge Original Church of God serving in the roles of choir member, usher, trustee member, and church mother. She was the President of the Original Church of God State Mothers' Board. She was a true pillar in the Booker Ridge Community. She was also a founding member of the Gospel Truetones singing group and traveled around singing, for many years.

She leaves to cherish many special and fond memories, seven children – Linda Booker (Booker Ridge), Minister Regina (Bishop Terry) Haynes (Dickson), Minister Wade (Sarah) Russell (Williamsport), Randy (Ollie Grandberry) Russell (Columbia), Danny Russell (Booker Ridge), Rhonda (Keith) Nelson (Murfreesboro) and Angela Russell (Booker Ridge). Siblings – Pastor Frances Orr (Booker Ridge) and Minister Roy Mayes (San Bernadino CA). Sisters in law – (very devoted Ruth Mayes (Canaan) and Annie June Mayes (San Bernadino CA). Seventeen grandchildren – Connie (Minister Patrick) Summers, Timothy Russell, Amber Booker, Derrick Baxter, Tanisha Russell, William (Vania) Sharp, Brittany Haynes, Steven Russell, Gerald Amos, Devontay Amos, Demaria Russell, Matthew Russell, Odarian , Kieron Nelson, BJ Nelson, Devonta Rogers, and Quantez Rogers, twenty-five great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. She also has numerous nieces and nephews, whom she treated as her children after. She has several friends and acquaintances of which she shared many telephone conversations and fishing experiences. She found a very dear second mother in Mother Louise Woodson.

Walk through with family present Saturday November 7,2020, 3-6 pm at Roundtree, Napier and Ogilvie Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be Sunday November 8, 2020 1pm at 8th and Woodland Street Church.

Eulogist- Pastor Frances Orr

Interment- Booker Ridge Cemetery

*Mask/Face covering is Required also Social distancing will be in practice at both Services!*

Roundtree, Napier, and Ogilvie Columbia Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



