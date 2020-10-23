1/1
Peggie Jane Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggie Jane Davis
Peggie Jane Davis, 85, went to with be her Lord and Savior on October 22, 2020. Peggie was born on July 30th in 1935 to Lloyd Rountree and Grace Mays Rountree.
Peggie loved everybody and everybody loved her. She never had a bad word to say about anybody. She loved family, friends, but most of all her Lord. Aunt Peggie was a Christian lady and she showed it. She was a member of Mt. Joy Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant, Eastern Star, and Cumberland Presbyterian Women.
She is survived by her nieces: Melinda Delk (Larry), Charlotte Leasure, Mary Jane King (Mark), Doris Brooks (Russell), Linda O'Brien (Buzz), Mary Workman (Van), Sandra Kelley (Terry); nephews: Butch Hickman (Nicki), Neal Rountree, Tony Rountree (Pam), Dennis Rountree, Tim Rountree; sister-in-law: Debbie Rochester (Randy); several great-great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant from 5-8. Funeral service will be held on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant at 2:00 with Pastor Mark King officiating. She will be laid to rest following the funeral at Polk Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Josh Sparkman, Terry Kelley, Jon Delk, Josh Kelley, KC Delk, and Hank Davis.
Honorary pallbearers: Past and Current members of Mt. Joy Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Herald from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved