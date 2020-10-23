Peggie Jane Davis
Peggie Jane Davis, 85, went to with be her Lord and Savior on October 22, 2020. Peggie was born on July 30th in 1935 to Lloyd Rountree and Grace Mays Rountree.
Peggie loved everybody and everybody loved her. She never had a bad word to say about anybody. She loved family, friends, but most of all her Lord. Aunt Peggie was a Christian lady and she showed it. She was a member of Mt. Joy Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant, Eastern Star, and Cumberland Presbyterian Women.
She is survived by her nieces: Melinda Delk (Larry), Charlotte Leasure, Mary Jane King (Mark), Doris Brooks (Russell), Linda O'Brien (Buzz), Mary Workman (Van), Sandra Kelley (Terry); nephews: Butch Hickman (Nicki), Neal Rountree, Tony Rountree (Pam), Dennis Rountree, Tim Rountree; sister-in-law: Debbie Rochester (Randy); several great-great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday October 24, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant from 5-8. Funeral service will be held on Sunday October 25, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant at 2:00 with Pastor Mark King officiating. She will be laid to rest following the funeral at Polk Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be: Josh Sparkman, Terry Kelley, Jon Delk, Josh Kelley, KC Delk, and Hank Davis.
Honorary pallbearers: Past and Current members of Mt. Joy Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family online at www.williamsfh.com
.