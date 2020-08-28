Or Copy this URL to Share

Mooresville - Mrs. Peggy Marie Reese McKnight, 78, resident of the Mooresville Community, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home with Brother Randy Wille officiating. Burial will follow in Bryant Cemetery. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the funeral and on Sunday from 12:00 P.M. until service time at the Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home.

Born on June 27, 1942 in Lewisburg, she was the daughter of the late Fred B. Reese and the late Lola Vern Reese. She was a 1960 graduate of Marshall County High School. Peggy was a longtime resident of the Mooresville Community, and a faithful member of Mooresville Church of Christ for over 50 years. She will be remembered by all as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She loved cooking Sunday dinners for the whole family to come together, doing word searches, working in her yard, and Saturday morning shopping trips.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James "Jimmy" McKnight; two daughters, Pamela Finley of Lewisburg, Kimberly (James) Rich of Mooresville; three grandchildren, Bethany (Daniel) Hensley of Culleoka, Colton (Kristin) Primm of Lewisburg, Erika Finley of Lewisburg; two great-grandchildren, Raylee Hensley, Addison Primm; and five sisters and three brothers, Mary Elizabeth (Kenneth) Cross, Margie (Harold) Bailey, Flora (Phil) Allen, Linda (Bobby) Gilliam, Judy Reese, Larry Reese, William (Barbara) Reese, and Mike (Bonnie) Reese.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, James Alton "Al" McKnight, Jr.; son-in-law, Mike Finley; and her sister, Lola Ann Reese Farmer.

Active pallbearers include Kenneth Cross, Bobby Gilliam, Mike Reese, Larry Reese, Eddie McKnight, Ronnie McKnight, and Matt Cheek.

