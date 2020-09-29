1/1
Penelope Dupuis
Penelope Dupuis
Penelope "Penny" Jane Dupuis, 64, passed away on September 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 31, 1956 to the late Jules W. DeHoux II and Margaret A. Bennett in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.
Penny was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had a passion for baking, sewing, painting, and cooking. Any chance she could, she loved being around her family most of all. Her grandkids and great- grandkids were her world. She lived a wonderful life full of laughs, adventures, so much love, and tons of stories. The foxy lady married the nerd.
She is survived by her loving husband: Kenneth Dupuis; sons: John M. DeHoux and Kenneth J. Dupuis; daughter: Tammy L. Dupuis; granddaughters: Tabitha Parish (Connor), Kassondra Dupuis, Caelyn Dupuis: grandsons: Payton Cooper, Kaylob Howard; great granddaughter: Henley Parish; great grandson: Oliver Parish; brothers: Jules W. DeHoux III and Dennis N. DeHoux.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday Oct 3, 2020 at 3p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service at 2 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. You may send the family your sympathy or share your thoughts at www.williamsfh.com

Published in The Daily Herald from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
