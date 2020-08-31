Rachel Davis Bailey

Columbia - Mrs. Rachel Davis Bailey, age 86, of Columbia, TN died Wednesday, August 27, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral services will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Missionary Baptist Church, followed by internment at Polk Memorial Gardens. Rev. Anthony Paschall will be the Eulogist.

Mrs. Bailey was born to the late Arthur George and Annie Bruce Davis on August 26, 1934 in Maury County.

She accepted Christ at an early age at Mt. Teman, and later she became a dedicated member at Mt. Vernon MB Church where she served as a children Sunday School teacher and served on the Mother Board until her health failed.

For over 40 years Mother Bailey was a babysitter for families in the community, touching and changing countless lives.

She was preceded in death by 1 grandson, Minister Tony Benderman; 6 sisters and 4 brothers.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 63 years, William Bailey; children, Katherine Benderman, Arthur Wayne Davis, Mary (Minister David) Moore, Angela (Pastor Marvin) Loggins, Rochelle (Ricky) Woodson and Carol (Pastor Robert) Hatton, all of Columbia, Tennessee; 17 grandchildren; one sister Willie Mae (Jeff) Norwood; one brother Jones (Ida Mae) Davis; a host of great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Two special adopted sons, Hunt Bendermon and the late James Foster; sister-in-law Angie Frierson; brothers-in-law, Cleophas Bailey and Howard (Lula) Bailey of Columbia, Tennessee.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store